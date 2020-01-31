Greek Foreign Ministry Denounces Tearing of Turkish Flag by EU Parliament Member

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Greek Foreign Ministry released a statement on Thursday in which it condemned the actions of Ioannis Lagos, a member of the European Parliament from Greece, who ripped apart a paper version of the Turkish flag when delivering a speech from the legislature's rostrum.

The incident happened earlier in the day during an EU parliamentary session on migration when Lagos delivered a damning speech in which he accused Turkey of deliberately sending migrants to Europe, of which Greece is one of the key entry locations, in violations of its inked commitments.

"Greece categorically condemns any action that desecrates a national symbol - in this case the national symbol of Turkey," the statement read.

The foreign ministry described the incident as "unacceptable actions of representatives of neo-Nazism [that] deviate from Greek and European tradition." Behind it, Athens said it saw an attempt by the far-right nationalist Greek party, Golden Dawn, to promote itself, despite Lagos having dropped his membership last July after being elected to the EU Parliament on a party list.

Athens chose to dissociate itself from the Greek lawmaker by saying that "Neo-Nazis represent only themselves."

The Golden Dawn is a party with far-right neo-Nazi ideology, currently under indictment over violence and criminal activities. The national and European elections in 2019 saw it lose all seats in the Greek parliament but keep two seats in the EU legislature, which came down to one after Lagos abandoned the party.

In 2016, the EU and Turkey signed an agreement, under which the latter was supposed to curb the flow of undocumented migrants who tried to transit Turkey in a bid to proceed further into the European continent. The package came with a whopping financial component of 6 billion Euros ($6.6 million) to be paid to Turkey.