Greek Foreign Ministry Describes Turkish-Libyan Maritime Border Pact as Void

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) The Greek Foreign Ministry said that the Turkish-Libyan memorandum on maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean Sea was void.

On November 27, Turkey and the internationally recognized Libyan government based in Tripoli signed a memorandum that set a new maritime border, which runs through zones in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as theirs. On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the document, which would now be sent to the United Nations for registration.

"According to international law, the 'memorandum' signed by Erdogan is void. Turkey should stop taking provocative steps, and act respecting international law and neighborhood rules to improve relations between the regional nations," the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement on late Saturday.

Egypt, Cyprus and the parliament based in eastern Libya have also voiced their objection to the agreement signed by Ankara and Tripoli. Libyan Ambassador to Greece Maiza Gzllal was declared a persona non grata by Greece.