Greek Foreign Ministry Expresses Condolences Over Attack on Convoy in Zaporizhzhia Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The Greek Foreign Ministry on Friday expressed condolences over a strike on a convoy of cars which killed civilians in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"Appalled and terribly saddened by the news of the horrible attack on civilian humanitarian convoy hit in Zaporizhzhia. We express our most sincere condolences to the victims' families & loved ones," the ministry tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said that Ukrainian troops had fired on the civilian convoy, which was proceeding toward the Russian-controlled area of the region, killing 24 people and injuring 36 others, including one child.

Head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak, in turn, blamed the attack on the Russian armed forces, saying that 25 people were killed and 50 others wounded.