Greek Foreign Ministry Expresses 'Full Solidarity' With US After Strikes Against Hezbollah

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) The Greek Foreign Ministry on Tuesday decried the recent attack by Shiite militias on a US-led coalition base in Iraq and expressed its full solidarity with both Iraq and the United States after retaliatory strikes against Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities.

On Sunday, the United States launched strikes on facilities used by the Kata'ib Hezbollah militia in Iraq and Syria in response to a rocket attack on a base in Kirkuk, which killed a US contractor and injured four other personnel.

"Greece expresses its serious concern over the escalation of violence in Iraq and condemns the recent attacks against Iraqi bases that host (OIR) coalition forces. In this regard it expresses its full solidarity to Iraq and the United States and supports all efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi protesters set on fire the outside fence of the US Embassy in the capital of Baghdad in response to the US airstrikes.