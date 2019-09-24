Greek Foreign Ministry Publishes Study on Demands for War Reparations From Germany

(@imziishan)

The Greek Foreign Ministry has published a fundamental study on the country's claims for war reparations from Germany that included archives on the values exported by the Germans during the years of occupation, the history of the Greek claims, and the position of the governments

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The Greek Foreign Ministry has published a fundamental study on the country's claims for war reparations from Germany that included archives on the values exported by the Germans during the years of occupation, the history of the Greek claims, and the position of the governments.

The publication is called "Claims for the repayment of German debts to Greece. From World War I and World War II through the Foreign Ministry's archives."

"We did not specify the final amount of reparations. We had another goal. The amount should be determined during the settlement," the author of the book and employee of the Greek Foreign Ministry, Aris Radiopoulos told Sputnik.

He previously worked at the Greek Embassy in Berlin, and then at the consular department of the embassy.

"This book is a tool for claiming reparations," Radiopoulos said at the presentation of the book.

The presentation was attended by former Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Sia Anagnostopoulou, who in the past dealt with the issue of reparations; Alternate Migration Policy Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos; and former Permanent Representative of Greece to the Council of Europe Stelios Perrakis.

"The book is fundamental in the matter of claiming damages and returning an occupation loan," Anagnostopoulou said, noting that there had previously been no systematic work on the issue.

She believes that there are some positive changes in Germany's position: Berlin did not immediately reject the Greek parliament's resolution that demanded reparations, but requested its translation.

From her perspective, the current public opinion in Germany on the issue of reparations is more favorable than ever, and some political parties have even sided with Greece.

"We do not want to be in some kind of a battle with the German people. But there are moral consequences of what happened [during World War II]. The German people, like all nations, should know that what happened in the past could not be rewritten," the politician said, acknowledging that the war reparations process would not be simple.

It is noteworthy that all political parties in Greece support the demands for reparations.

Koumoutsakos stressed that Greece has always hung on to the claim for damages, and everyone recognized this.

Germany rejects all of Athens' demands, with German officials saying that their country had already fulfilled its obligations by paying 115 million German marks in 1960.

"In terms of the law, Greece's requirements are very strong. At the same time, the steps of the Greek government should be very careful and aimed at the final result," Koumoutsakos added.

Perrakis, in turn, expressed an opinion that the issue with the payment could be solved by the International Court of Justice.

"I believe in the international court. We underestimate it, we do not use it," Perrakis said.

He recalled that Germany had denied all claims for reparations, but expressed hope that Greece would be able to reach a level of understanding and negotiations with Germany.

The book's author, Radiopoulos, said that during the years of occupation, Greece had been looted; the Germans had exported huge wealth, leaving the country devastated; and from the first day after liberation, Athens had been financially dependent on Germany. He also noted that this was the reason why the demands for reparations had not been put forward in such a strong way before.

"Germany has received huge capital. This is a national problem, it is our responsibility to repair the damage. Each of us has someone in the family who has suffered from the Germans. I hope that the book will become a tool in the hands of the government for this," Radiopoulos said.

On April 17, 2019, the Greek parliament adopted a resolution instructing the government to seek war reparations from Germany: 309.5 billion Euros ($340 billion) for damage during World War II and 9.2 billion euros for World War I. In addition, Greece estimated reparations for the deaths and injuries of people at more than 107.2 billion euros.

The government is also demanding the return of stolen archaeological treasures and relics.

According to the report by the inter-party commission, on the basis of which the resolution was adopted, 558,000 Greek people were killed, and 880,000 were disabled during WW II.

On June 3, 2019, the Greek ambassador to Berlin handed over a note to the German Foreign Ministry, in which Athens called on the German side to begin negotiations on resolving the issue of war reparations and compensations.