Greek Foreign Ministry Refrains From Confirming Reform by Private Consultancy Firm

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou, who was appointed coordinator of ministry reform last month, refrained from confirming on Wednesday if the reform would be carried out by PricewaterhouseCoopers or any other international consultancy firm.

A journalist asked Papaioannou at a briefing whether the reform or a part of it had been drafted by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"No. To make it clear, the foreign ministry requested technical assistance from the European Commission through the Recovery Fund to reform the ministry. Against this backdrop, the European Commission can decide on its own who will render this assistance," Papaioannou said.

He said all further questions on who will carry out the reform should be addressed to the European Commission, and dismissed a follow-up question on whether PricewaterhouseCoopers is involved.

The reform of the Greek Foreign Ministry is expected to cover seven strategic and operational areas, including the restructuring of Greek diplomatic missions abroad, training of personnel, economic and public diplomacy, and reform of the consular offices. The ministry's think tank, the Centre for Foreign Policy Planning, is also expected to be reformed.