Greek Foreign Ministry Says Athens-Moscow Entering 'New Chapter' Of Bilateral Relations

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:29 PM

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias' visit to Russia was "very successful," and relations between the two countries are entering a "new chapter," Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Gennimatas said at a briefing on Thursday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias' visit to Russia was "very successful," and relations between the two countries are entering a "new chapter," Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Gennimatas said at a briefing on Thursday.

Dendias met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday in Moscow.

"This was the Greek foreign minister's first visit to Russia and the visit was very successful. Sergey Lavrov gave the [Greek] foreign minister a very warm welcome and the meeting took place in a very friendly atmosphere.

We discussed regional and economic issues that are of common interest to both sides," Gennimatas said.

The spokesman added that the visit symbolized a new chapter in Russia and Greece's bilateral relations that were marked with "good-heartedness."

As a result of the talks, Russia and Greece signed a plan of consultations between the countries' foreign ministries for the period from 2020 to 2022.

