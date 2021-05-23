UrduPoint.com
Greek Foreign Ministry Says Discusses Ryanair Forced Landing In Minsk With EU Partners

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 11:00 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) The Greek Foreign Ministry called on Sunday the forced landing of the Ryanair plane in Minsk an "act of state air piracy" and stressed that Athens is currently in contact with the EU partners regarding the incident.

Earlier on Sunday, the press service of the Minsk National Airport told Sputnik that a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be fake. A fighter jet was deployed to escort the plane. It was reported later that Roman Protasevich, founder of the Telegram channel Nexta, tagged as extremist by Minsk, was detained during the stopover at the airport.

"@GreeceMFA is in constant contact with the competent authorities & European partners regarding the aircraft operating the Athens-Vilnius flight that made a forced landing in Minsk. Our Primary concern is the safety of all passengers," the ministry posted on Twitter.

According to the ministry, out of 171 passengers on board the place, 11 were Greek citizens.

Greece further condemned the forced landing of the place, calling it an "act of state air piracy," and demanded the release of Protasevich and the aircraft, so that it can continue to its final destination. The Minsk airport confirmed that the plane took off and headed for Vilnius.

