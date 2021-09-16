Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans for Meeting Between Dendias, Lavrov

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The Greek Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it has no information yet about a possible meeting between Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and the Russian top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, as far as preparation for the Greek prime minister's visit to Moscow.

"Currently, I do not have any information on plans for a meeting between Dendias and Lavrov in Greece or in Russia. Last year, in October, their meeting took place in Athens, and this year in May, in Sochi. The meeting was very friendly and hearty, important," Greek Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Alexandros Papaioannou told a briefing.

The spokesman noted that the Greek co-chairman of a mixed Russian-Greek commission for cooperation, Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, had consultations with the Russian co-chairman, Vitaly Saveliev.

"There are permanent contacts too, not only phone conversations between the ministers," Papaioannou said.

When asked why Dendias' interpretation of Greek history changed ” in Moscow he said the Greek Revolution started in Russia, and then in Kiev said the Revolution had begun in Ukraine ” Papaioannou said he was not good at history. However, he added that Dendias was an "expert in Greek history."