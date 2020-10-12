The Greek Foreign Ministry has said on Monday that a new Navtex advisory issued by the Turkish authorities for seismic exploration surveys near the island of Kastellorizo is "illegal" and threatens regional peace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News - 12th October, 2020) The Greek Foreign Ministry has said on Monday that a new Navtex advisory issued by the Turkish authorities for seismic exploration surveys near the island of Kastellorizo is "illegal" and threatens regional peace.

"Turkey's new illegal Navtex for illegal surveys south of Kastelorizo on Greece's continental shelf, just 6.5 nautical miles from Greek shores, constitutes a major escalation and direct threat to peace and security in the region," the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

Ankara issued a new Navtex advisory for the Oruc Reis vessel late on Sunday. According to the advisory, the vessel will conduct seismic exploration surveys to the south of Kastellorizo over the next 10 days.

The Greek Foreign Ministry slammed Turkey for issuing the new advisory just days after the foreign ministers of both countries met on the sidelines of the GLOBSEC 2020 forum in Bratislava to discuss a pathway for defusing tensions in the region.

Tensions between Athens and Ankara flared up over the summer due to the presence of Turkish vessels in waters that Greece claims to be part of its exclusive economic zone.

NATO has played a leading role in trying to de-escalate the tensions between Athens and Ankara. The military alliance has established a so-called de-confliction mechanism to reduce the risk of accidents taking place in the eastern Mediterranean Sea amid the ongoing dispute.