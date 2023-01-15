Greek General Staff Rebuffs Corruption Allegations Among Military Leadership

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) The Hellenic National Defence General Staff on Sunday slammed as "libel" media allegations about Chief of General Staff Konstantinos Floros' involvement in corruption and other financial wrongdoing.

Several Greek media, including the pro-opposition Documento newspaper, reported earlier in the day, citing National Intelligence Service (EYP) data on Floros' intercepted calls, that he had bought a 1.2 million euro ($1.3 million) luxury apartment in Athens and paid half of the amount in undeclared cash, which allegedly was only a small part of a payback he reportedly received from a company which sold helicopters to the military 18 months ago.

"As the libel attack, unprecedented in Greek political history, expands on to artificially constructed stories about the alleged property of (Floros) himself or his family members, the answer is clear: the financial situation of the Chief of the National Defense General Staff is described in detail ” as provided ” in the income declaration that was filed and in E9 (tax declaration of real estate), and are available to the competent authorities.

The same applies to the declarations submitted by his family members," the General Staff said in a statement, adding that the allegations were "false, libel and unsubstantiated."

Floros will continue to perform his duties regardless of media attempts to "undermine his moral authority and integrity," the statement read.

The scandal with wiretapping of opposition politicians and journalists in Greece began in the summer of 2022. The government admitted that the special services wiretapped the phones of a number of politicians, establishing a "legitimate connection" to them, but categorically denied that it used the Predator malware to spy on people.

Later there were reports that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arranged surveillance of his ministers and associates. In early December 2022, the Documento newspaper reported that the EYP was also monitoring Floros and army chief of staff Charalampos Lalousis.