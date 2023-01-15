UrduPoint.com

Greek General Staff Rebuffs Corruption Allegations Among Military Leadership

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Greek General Staff Rebuffs Corruption Allegations Among Military Leadership

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) The Hellenic National Defence General Staff on Sunday slammed as "libel" media allegations about Chief of General Staff Konstantinos Floros' involvement in corruption and other financial wrongdoing.

Several Greek media, including the pro-opposition Documento newspaper, reported earlier in the day, citing National Intelligence Service (EYP) data on Floros' intercepted calls, that he had bought a 1.2 million euro ($1.3 million) luxury apartment in Athens and paid half of the amount in undeclared cash, which allegedly was only a small part of a payback he reportedly received from a company which sold helicopters to the military 18 months ago.

"As the libel attack, unprecedented in Greek political history, expands on to artificially constructed stories about the alleged property of (Floros) himself or his family members, the answer is clear: the financial situation of the Chief of the National Defense General Staff is described in detail ” as provided ” in the income declaration that was filed and in E9 (tax declaration of real estate), and are available to the competent authorities.

The same applies to the declarations submitted by his family members," the General Staff said in a statement, adding that the allegations were "false, libel and unsubstantiated."

Floros will continue to perform his duties regardless of media attempts to "undermine his moral authority and integrity," the statement read.

The scandal with wiretapping of opposition politicians and journalists in Greece began in the summer of 2022. The government admitted that the special services wiretapped the phones of a number of politicians, establishing a "legitimate connection" to them, but categorically denied that it used the Predator malware to spy on people.

Later there were reports that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arranged surveillance of his ministers and associates. In early December 2022, the Documento newspaper reported that the EYP was also monitoring Floros and army chief of staff Charalampos Lalousis.

Related Topics

Attack Corruption Prime Minister Army Scandal Company Athens Same Greece Euro December Sunday Moral Family Media From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral ..

UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral cooperation

33 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Korea

UAE President receives President of Korea

2 hours ago
 SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sha ..

SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sharjah&#039;s competitiveness

2 hours ago
 UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy pr ..

UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy projects worth AED159 billion in ..

2 hours ago
 Suqia UAEâ€™s Board of Trustees discuss plans for ..

Suqia UAEâ€™s Board of Trustees discuss plans for 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.