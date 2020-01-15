Greek Government Announces Establishment of New Ministry of Migration

The Greek government announced on Wednesday the establishment of the new Ministry of Migration and Asylum as part of efforts to solve migration problems

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The Greek government announced on Wednesday the establishment of the new Ministry of Migration and Asylum as part of efforts to solve migration problems.

The news was announced by government spokesman Stelios Petsas who was aired by the ERT public broadcaster.

The new ministry will be headed by Notis Mitarakis, who had until now served as deputy minister of labor and social affairs. George Koumoutsakos, who served as the alternate minister of citizen protection responsible for migration policy, will become alternate minister for migration and asylum issues.

According to Petsas, the new ministry will be established with the aim to bolster the implementation of plans on migration and refugee policies.

The ministry will focus on four main directions of work protection of borders, acceleration of asylum procedures, return of migrants to countries of origin, work with refugee reception centers.

Greece has experienced an uptick in asylum seekers arriving on islands in the Aegean and Ionian seas. According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, 59,591 people arrived on Greek islands seeking asylum in 2019, compared to 32,494 in the previous year.

Migrants and refugees live in difficult conditions, lacking food and medical care. Some islands accommodate more migrants than locals. The authorities of the islands require from the government to take urgent action.