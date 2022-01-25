UrduPoint.com

Greek Government Extends Civil Service's Shutdown To Wednesday Due To Snowstorm

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 05:08 PM

Greek Government Extends Civil Service's Shutdown to Wednesday Due to Snowstorm

The government of Greece extended to Wednesday the shutdown of civil services in a number of country's regions due to snowstorm, Minister for the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Christos Stylianides said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The government of Greece extended to Wednesday the shutdown of civil services in a number of country's regions due to snowstorm, Minister for the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Christos Stylianides said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Greek Government shut down all civil services except those engaged in emergency tasks dealing with the snowstorm due to extreme weather conditions and heavy snowfall.

"In Attica, the Cyclades, the Dodecanese Islands, and Crete, the holiday regime is being extended," Stylianides said at a briefing.

The shutdown also applies to Boeotia, the island of Evia, and the Sporades islands.

Private enterprises are allowed to run grocery stores, pharmacies and other healthcare structures, gas stations, as well as facilities necessary for a normal life.

The snowstorm caused by Cyclone Elpis, which means "Hope" in Greek, hit the country early on Monday with below-freezing temperatures and heavy snowfalls across the Mediterranean country. Citizens were urged to remain indoors on Monday and Tuesday as schools were shut down with over 46,000 classes held online. The movement of trucks was banned and drivers were obliged to use tire chains for cars. COVID-19 vaccination centers in the Athens region and on the island of Evia have been shut down until Wednesday.

Related Topics

Weather Athens Greece Gas All Government

Recent Stories

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

19 seconds ago
 Two killed, four injured in fire incident

Two killed, four injured in fire incident

22 seconds ago
 Fast-finishing Vlhova dominates first run in Kronp ..

Fast-finishing Vlhova dominates first run in Kronplatz slalom

2 minutes ago
 NCA pays homage to Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain

NCA pays homage to Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain

2 minutes ago
 Tropical storm kills 37 in Madagascar, Mozambique

Tropical storm kills 37 in Madagascar, Mozambique

3 minutes ago
 1,773 new corona cases reported in Punjab

1,773 new corona cases reported in Punjab

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.