MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The government of Greece extended to Wednesday the shutdown of civil services in a number of country's regions due to snowstorm, Minister for the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Christos Stylianides said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Greek Government shut down all civil services except those engaged in emergency tasks dealing with the snowstorm due to extreme weather conditions and heavy snowfall.

"In Attica, the Cyclades, the Dodecanese Islands, and Crete, the holiday regime is being extended," Stylianides said at a briefing.

The shutdown also applies to Boeotia, the island of Evia, and the Sporades islands.

Private enterprises are allowed to run grocery stores, pharmacies and other healthcare structures, gas stations, as well as facilities necessary for a normal life.

The snowstorm caused by Cyclone Elpis, which means "Hope" in Greek, hit the country early on Monday with below-freezing temperatures and heavy snowfalls across the Mediterranean country. Citizens were urged to remain indoors on Monday and Tuesday as schools were shut down with over 46,000 classes held online. The movement of trucks was banned and drivers were obliged to use tire chains for cars. COVID-19 vaccination centers in the Athens region and on the island of Evia have been shut down until Wednesday.