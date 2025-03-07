Greek government faces no-confidence vote over 2023 train inferno

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Greece's parliament is to vote Friday on an opposition no-confidence motion against the government over its handling of the country's worst rail disaster in 2023 that has sparked mounting protests.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's ruling New Democracy party has 156 lawmakers in the 300-seat chamber, enough to survive the censure motion, expected to be held late Friday after a three-day debate.

About 8,000 people gathered in front of parliament on Wednesday and more than 300,000 people across the country took part in demonstrations last week to mark the second anniversary of the train crash in which 57 people died.

Police dispersed both demonstrations with tear gas and stun grenades after protesters set fire to bins and threw firebombs.

But a new rally is expected for Friday's vote.

The rail disaster occurred on February 28, 2023, when a train from Athens to Thessaloniki carrying more than 350 passengers collided with a freight train in Tempi, central Greece.

The two trains ran towards each other on the same track for miles without triggering alarms. The accident was blamed on faulty equipment and human error.