Greek Government May Extend Mandatory Vaccination Beyond Those Over 60

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The Greek government may consider extending a vaccine mandate to more groups if the need arises amid the spread of the new Omicron variant, spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said Thursday.

On Tuesday, the country's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that COVID-19 vaccination will become mandatory in Greece for people over 60 starting January 16, and that the government will punish noncompliance with a monthly 100 euro ($113.6) fine. Mitsotakis noted that the decision is not a punishment, but "the price of health."

"We are ready, at any moment, to do whatever we need to tackle the pandemic," Oikonomou said at a press conference to specify the measures of a new law mandating vaccination for all persons over the age of 60, as quoted by local Ekathimerini news outlet.

Earlier on Thursday, Head of Greek National Public Health Organization EODY, Theoklis Zaoutis, said that the first Omicron variant case had been detected in Greece, and that the carrier is quarantined.

The World Health Organization, following the results of the emergency meeting on Friday, made the decision to classify the new variant of the coronavirus detected in South Africa as a cause for concern. The new variant B.1.1.529 was named by the WHO after the Greek letter "Omicron."