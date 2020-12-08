UrduPoint.com
Greek Government Sets Maximum Prices For COVID-19 Tests - Official Gazette

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The Greek government has set maximum prices for COVID-19 tests with a maximum cost of COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at 40 Euros ($48) and express test at 10 euros, according to a statement published by the official gazette.

According to the statement, taking samples for PCR tests in private diagnostic laboratories and private clinics should cost no more than 20 euros.

Companies offering the above mentioned services and products are required to provide publicly available price lists and also post them on their websites.

In case of non-compliance with the requirements, an administrative fine of 5,000 euros will be imposed.

Recently, the cost of a COVID-10 test in Greek hospitals was 70-80 euros, and jumped to 170 euros in summer.

More Stories From World

