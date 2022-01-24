UrduPoint.com

Greek Government Shuts Down Civil Services Amid Heavy Snowstorm- Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The government of Greece has effectively shut down civil services on Monday as a severe snowstorm swept the country overnight, the digital version of Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported.

The measure concerns every civil services employee except those engaged in emergency tasks dealing with the snowstorm.

Snowfalls are forecast to continue on Tuesday.

The snowstorm hit Greece early on Monday with below-freezing temperatures and heavy snowfalls across the Mediterranean country. Citizens were urged to remain indoors from Monday and Tuesday, schools were shut down with over 46,000 classes held online. The movement of trucks was banned and drivers were obliged to use tire chains for cars. COVID-19 vaccination centers in the Athens region and on the island of Evia have been shut down until Wednesday.

