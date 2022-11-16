Greek Government Submits Bill on Communication Confidentiality for Public Discussion

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 12:37 AM

The Greek government, amid a mass phone tapping and surveillance of citizens scandal, submitted on Tuesday for public discussion a bill changing the rules for lifting the confidentiality of communications

A political scandal erupted in Greece late July regarding the wiretapping by Predator spyware of the mobile phone of Nikos Androulakis, the leader of the Panhellenic Socialist Movement, and the surveillance of journalist Thanasis Koukakis. According to the Greek media, the secret service wiretapped 15,000 people a year. The Greek prime minister's general secretary, Grigoris Dimitriadis, and the head of the National Intelligence Service, Panagiotis Kontoleon, were dismissed amid the scandal.

"The purpose of the bill is to modernize the process of removing the confidentiality of communications by providing all necessary safeguards, reform the EYP National Intelligence Service to streamline its operations, criminalize the trade, storage and use of surveillance software, improve cybersecurity in the country and integrate the Personal Data Leak Protection Directive into national law," the government said in a note to the bill.

According to the document, whereas previously any government agency could request the cancellation of the secrecy of communications, now only the EYP and the Anti-Terrorist Service are allowed to make such a request, with wiretapping to be authorized by the prosecutor of the relevant institution and the deputy prosecutor of the Supreme Court.

Citizens can submit their comments and suggestions regarding the document up to November 22, the government added.

