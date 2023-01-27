UrduPoint.com

Greek Government Survives Vote Over Wiretap Scandal

January 27, 2023

Greece's government on Friday easily survived a no-confidence vote called by the opposition over a long-running wiretap scandal in which top officials were targeted by state intelligence for months

The censure motion was defeated by 156 votes to 143 in the 300-seat chamber, parliament vice chairman Haralambos Athanassiou said after the official count.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had welcomed the vote ahead of time as an opportunity to promote his government's record ahead of elections in spring.

But leftist former premier Alexis Tsipras called for the no-confidence vote on Wednesday, calling Mitsotakis the "mastermind and leader" behind a "criminal network" that had wiretapped officials' phones.

Tsipras said that the head of Greece's communications watchdog ADAE told him that an audit of national telecom operators last month uncovered that several senior officials had been under surveillance.

