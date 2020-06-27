Greek Government to Claim Compensation From Novartis Drug Company Over Bribery Scandal

Greece's government will look into ways to secure damages from Swiss drug manufacturer Novartis following a 2018 bribery scandal, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Friday

Novartis Hellas, a Greek branch of Novartis AG, is said to have been bribing employees of public hospitals to sell more Novartis medicine from 2012 to 2015.

Petsas has said the government will ask the State Legal Council for advice but refrained from going into details, as cited by the Kathimerini newspaper.

He also blasted the current main opposition party, Syriza, for attempting to tie former Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras and former Health Minister Dimitris Avramopoulos to the scandal in 2018 for political gain.

Novartis Hellas is already expected to pay a $225 million criminal penalty to settle charges of violating the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.