Greek Government to Continue Pushing for Return of Parthenon Marbles From UK

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The government of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will keep pushing for the return of Parthenon marble sculptures from the United Kingdom, its spokesman said, even as London insists that the British Museum acquired the relics legally.

The two countries have been locked for decades in a dispute over whether it was time for the marbles to return home after British diplomat Lord Elgin removed them from the Athens temple in the early 19th century when Greece was occupied by the Ottoman Empire.

Greek media reported in December that Mitsotakis was in secret talks with British Museum chair George Osborne. UK culture minister Michelle Donelan dampened the hopes of having the classic sculptures returned to Greece on Wednesday, arguing they belonged in her country.

"Negotiations and discussions on the repatriation and reunification of Parthenon sculptures are progressing. We are optimistic that their outcome will be positive," Greek government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou told reporters.

"We will continue working diligently to repatriate the Parthenon sculptures and bring them all together at the Acropolis Museum as a symbol of our national identity," he added.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis said Wednesday he believed his government could succeed in reclaiming the stolen 2,500-year-old relics if it were reelected. Legislative polls are expected to be held by the end of July.