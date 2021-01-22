ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Greece has extended the permission to enter the country for up to 500 Russian citizens per week until February 8, provided they test negative for the coronavirus and have a hotel voucher or documents that indicate their temporary residence in the country, a relevant decision was published by the Government Gazette on Friday.

Greece started to allow entry for up to 500 Russian citizens per week on September 7, as the country looks to hasten post-pandemic economic recovery, which largely relies on tourism. The entry permission has since been extended several times.

The entry conditions remain the same ” up to 500 Russian citizens per week are allowed to arrive in Greece via airports in Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion.

The passengers, in turn, must have certificates with negative coronavirus test results, received no earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival.

Russian nationals arriving in Greece must also fill out a Passenger Locator Form, providing all the contact information for their stay in Greece.

At the airport of arrival, a random test for COVID-19 can be done. In this case, the passenger must not leave his place of temporary residence until the results of the test are received. Violators will face an administrative fine of 5,000 Euros ($6,091).