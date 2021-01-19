UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Gov't Still Has No Plans To Ease COVID-19 Restrictive Measures - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 08:07 PM

Greek Gov't Still Has No Plans to Ease COVID-19 Restrictive Measures - Reports

The Greek government has no immediate plans to ease restrictive measures on businesses amid an increase in the number of people infected with the coronavirus, local media said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The Greek government has no immediate plans to ease restrictive measures on businesses amid an increase in the number of people infected with the coronavirus, local media said Tuesday.

According to the Kathimerini newspaper, the government began discussing on Monday the possibility of lifting restrictions on movement between the regions, which will depend on the epidemiological data from the reopening of the retail sector.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Greece, more than 148,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 5,400 died.

Related Topics

Died Greece Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Excise department seals 'Khaadi' over nonpayment o ..

4 minutes ago

IGP briefed about second phase training of Ex-Levi ..

4 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister acknowledges the sacrifices of ..

4 minutes ago

Etihad Airways boosts Carbon Offset Programme

10 minutes ago

Anti-encroachment operation launched in district

4 minutes ago

'No excuses' for virus-hit Villa ahead of Premier ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.