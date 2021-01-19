The Greek government has no immediate plans to ease restrictive measures on businesses amid an increase in the number of people infected with the coronavirus, local media said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The Greek government has no immediate plans to ease restrictive measures on businesses amid an increase in the number of people infected with the coronavirus, local media said Tuesday.

According to the Kathimerini newspaper, the government began discussing on Monday the possibility of lifting restrictions on movement between the regions, which will depend on the epidemiological data from the reopening of the retail sector.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Greece, more than 148,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 5,400 died.