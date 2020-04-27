UrduPoint.com
Greek Hair Salons To Reopen As Lockdown Eases

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:56 PM

Hair salons will be among the small businesses to reopen in May and June in Greece as the government relaxes its coronavirus lockdown, the government spokesman said Monday

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Hair salons will be among the small businesses to reopen in May and June in Greece as the government relaxes its coronavirus lockdown, the government spokesman said Monday.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will announce the plan on Tuesday, Stelios Petsas told reporters, adding that restrictions will be lifted incrementally so that the effects on public health can be evaluated.

Small businesses such as hair salons will be the first to open under strict crowd conditions, while larger enterprises, restaurants and churches will follow, he said.

Greece imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 23, closing down schools, hotels, cafes, museums, archaeological sites and most shops and restaurants.

The regulations are in force through May 4, and Petsas on Monday asked unions to postpone Friday's May Day labour marches for health reasons.

Supermarkets, banks and food delivery restaurants are among the few businesses still operating, and Greeks must inform authorities when leaving their homes for necessities or risk fines.

The country expects its national output to fall by between five and 10 percent because of the coronavirus crisis.

The loss of tourism revenue is a major part of the contraction as the sector accounts for around a quarter of the economy.

Some hotels may reopen from late June, Petsas said Monday, depending on the availability of transport.

Greece has so far recorded 135 deaths, with 46 people still in intensive care.

