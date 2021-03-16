UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Health Authority Decides To Continue Using AstraZeneca Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Greek Health Authority Decides to Continue Using AstraZeneca Vaccine

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Greece's national vaccination committee on Tuesday decided unanimously to continue using the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in its vaccination campaign.

"During today's meeting (16.03.2021), the National Vaccination Committee once again looked into the matter of reports about individual cases of thromboembolic events among people who were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, in the wake of the temporary preventive suspension of vaccination in several countries. The committee examined the data and unanimously holds that there are no grounds for amending its recommendation of 11.

03.2021," the committee said in a statement, quoted by the AMHA news agency.

The health authority added that both the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency recommended carrying on with AstraZeneca vaccinations.

"In conclusion, considering all data, the National Vaccination Committee recommends to continue vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine in our country per the outlined plan," the statement reads.

A number of European countries have temporarily halted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine following reports about several cases of post-inoculation thrombosis.

Related Topics

World Greece All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Can’t resign from assemblies,’ Zardari refu ..

53 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on Dubai Raci ..

11 minutes ago

PTCL Gets Recognition for its Communication and So ..

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Court convicts four people, jewellery co ..

26 minutes ago

89,746 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

26 minutes ago

UK to Invest in Enhancing Chinafacing Capabilities ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.