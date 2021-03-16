Greek Health Authority Decides to Continue Using AstraZeneca Vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Greece's national vaccination committee on Tuesday decided unanimously to continue using the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in its vaccination campaign.

"During today's meeting (16.03.2021), the National Vaccination Committee once again looked into the matter of reports about individual cases of thromboembolic events among people who were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, in the wake of the temporary preventive suspension of vaccination in several countries. The committee examined the data and unanimously holds that there are no grounds for amending its recommendation of 11.

03.2021," the committee said in a statement, quoted by the AMHA news agency.

The health authority added that both the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency recommended carrying on with AstraZeneca vaccinations.

"In conclusion, considering all data, the National Vaccination Committee recommends to continue vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine in our country per the outlined plan," the statement reads.

A number of European countries have temporarily halted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine following reports about several cases of post-inoculation thrombosis.