Greek Health Ministry Calls for Volunteer Medical Assistance Amid Сoronavirus Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The Greek Health Ministry on Monday urged retired health workers and medical students to go to the frontline to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

People with medical skills are being asked in a statement published on the ministry's website to register as volunteers to help it take on a rapidly spreading viral infection.

"This volunteer program is aimed at anyone who can provide medical services, such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, psychologists, students and retirees," it reads.

The ministry said the unprecedented health crisis had left it short-handed. The authorities would appreciate administrative, technical and all other kinds of support it can get at this time of need.

Greece had 624 confirmed coronavirus infection cases as of Sunday. Fifteen people have died and 124 have been hospitalized, while 19 have recovered.