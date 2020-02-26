Greek Health Ministry Confirms First Case of Coronavirus in Country - Reports

The Greek Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, media reported

MOSCOW/KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The Greek Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, media reported.

According to the ANA-MPA news agency, a 38-years-old woman who had recently visited Italy tested positive for the virus in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki.

As of Wednesday, COVID-19 has infected 81,000 people worldwide with the death toll now over 2,700. Ever since the coronavirus outbreak started in Italy, several European countries reported first virus cases on their soil, including Austria, Switzerland and Croatia.

Meanwhile, Croatia has confirmed the second case in the country, the Voice of Croatia broadcaster reported, citing Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros.

Moreover, two suspected coronavirus cases have been reportedly detected in Ukraine. Local health authorities in the western Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi are checking if two people who recently returned from Italy are infected with COVID-19, Ukraine's UNN news agency reported.