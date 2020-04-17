Greek Health Ministry Records 17 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 More Fatalities in 24 Hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Greece has confirmed 17 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of those infected to 2,224, while the death toll has risen to 108, the national Health Ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday, there were 15 new cases of the disease in the country.

According to the ministry's infectious diseases expert, Sotiris Tsiodras, 71 elderly patients are currently intubated in intensive care units, and 35 patients have been transferred from intensive care units.

Over the past 24 hours, three more patients have died, bringing the total death toll to 108.

In a bid to curb the pandemic, the government has extended the ban on flights to and from the worst-hit EU countries until May 15, with several exceptions. All non-EU citizens are banned from entering.