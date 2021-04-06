Greek Health Official Urges Citizens Not to Cancel Vaccinations Over AstraZeneca Distrust

Greek Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis called on citizens on Tuesday not to cancel their COVID-19 vaccination appointments because of concerns about side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Greek Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis called on citizens on Tuesday not to cancel their COVID-19 vaccination appointments because of concerns about side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The appeal comes as a risk-assessment committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is about to announce the results of its investigation into the possible link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and cases of severe blood clotting. The committee is expected to hold a press briefing to offer its conclusions within the next two days.

"It is very important that our fellow citizens do not cancel their vaccination, because the vaccination program is delayed and this of course will have an impact on the pandemic," Kontozamanis said following a meeting with hospital governors in Thessaloniki, as quoted by Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

The senior official stressed that Greece was closely following the direction given by the EMA, which has greenlighted the vaccine.

"There is no cause for concern and whatever incidents have occurred, we must first connect them to the vaccine and make decisions accordingly," Kontozamanis added.

Last month, a number of countries suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine out of precaution following multiple reports of blood clotting after inoculation. Though the EU regulator's initial probe did not find any direct links between the vaccine and these severe complications, some countries restricted the vaccine's use to those under the age of 60, pending conclusive findings.