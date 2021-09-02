UrduPoint.com

Greek Hospital Staff Union To Strike Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:20 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Medical workers across Greece will hold a five-hour strike and rallies on September 2 to protest compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for certain groups, the national union of public hospital employees, POEDHN, said on Wednesday.

Greeks have held several demonstrations across the country since the government added employees in some specific sectors last month, such as health care, to the list of those obligated to get vaccinated against the coronavirus due to a surge in COVID-19 infections. Under the government decision, those who refuse to get the injection will be suspended from work.

"The first lists of those suspended from work have already been handed over to colleagues ... On Thursday, September 2, 2021, we are planning new actions to demand that no colleagues lose their jobs and to emphasize that vacancies are already being created in the public health system," POEDHN said in a statement.

In order to replace those suspended from work, the first government measure was to suspend for the third time regular vacations starting Wednesday, the union said, adding that it is unfair that many medical workers who have planned several weekends off in September cannot use them.

"On Thursday, September 2, 2021, we declare a strike from 10 a.m. [07:00 GMT] to 3 p.m. and rallies at 11 a.m.," the statement read.

The most recent such demonstrations took place on August 26. In Athens, the rally gathered some 700 people and included not only medical workers but also their supporters. POEDHN representatives said at the time that they had sent a request to the Hellenic Council of State, Greece's supreme administrative court, to cancel the government's decision on compulsory vaccination.

