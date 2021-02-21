Greek Intel to Use Ultra-Modern System to Wiretap Conversations in Messengers - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) A new state-of-the-art telephone monitoring system will be acquired by the Greek National Intelligence Service (EYP) to wiretap what people say on WhatsApp, Viber, Signal and other messengers, the Greek Ta Nea newspaper has revealed.

According to the newspaper, the new advanced technology will be able to track hundreds of mobile and landline telephones and, at the same time, fully record conversations between online applications such as Viber, WhatsApp and Signal.

The monitoring system will be provided by an Italian company based in Milan that has already installed similar technologies in France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, a number of other countries of Europe and the middle East, the newspaper reported, adding that its cost is estimated at 6.

2 million Euros ($7.5 million).

The acquisition of the ultra-modern system is expected to contribute to the fight against terrorism and organized crime, as criminal groups conduct 90 percent of their conversations through these online applications, which can hardly be monitored.

The current monitoring system, used by the EYP since 2005-2007, has limited capabilities and is technologically outdated.