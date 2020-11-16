UrduPoint.com
Greek Interior Minister Goes Into Self-Isolation After Aide Contracts COVID-19 - Reports

Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Greek Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos went into self-isolation after coming into contact with an aide who had tested positive for COVID-19, media reported Monday.

According to Greek outlet Kathimerini, the minister had tested negative over the weekend but is set to undergo a fresh test later Monday.

This throws Theodorikakos' schedule into uncertainty as he had planned to submit a labor reform bill to parliament Tuesday.

This comes the same day as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson begins his self-isolation after meeting a parliamentarian who also contracted the virus.

More Stories From World

