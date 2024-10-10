Open Menu

Greek International Baldock, 31, Found Dead In Pool: State Agency

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Greek international Baldock, 31, found dead in pool: state agency

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Panathinaikos and Greece international George Baldock was found dead in his swimming pool on Wednesday, Greek news reports said.

The 31-year-old English-born right-back died at home in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada, state agency ANA said.

State tv ERT said the player was "at the bottom of the pool" and a bottle of alcohol was found at the scene.

ANA said Baldock's wife, who is abroad, alerted the owner of the residence after unsuccessfully trying to reach the player on the phone.

Police cars and an ambulance were outside the building and a coroner was called to examine the body, ERT said.

Baldock had joined Panathinaikos in May after a seven-year spell with Sheffield United, relegated from the English Premier League to the Championship last season.

Of Greek origin through his father, he was called to the Greek national team in 2022.

He had 12 caps, but had not been selected for the team's Nations League match against England at Wembley on Thursday owing to injury, ERT said.

Both the Greece team's official website and his club's social media sites on X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook, were blackened in tribute to the player.

Related Topics

Dead Police Social Media Facebook Twitter Died Wife Athens George Sheffield Greece May TV From Premier League

Recent Stories

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

13 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

13 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

15 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

15 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

16 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

17 hours ago
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

17 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

17 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

17 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

18 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

19 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World