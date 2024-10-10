Greek international Baldock, dead at 31: family

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Panathinaikos and Greece international footballer George Baldock has died, his family confirmed Thursday.

The 31-year-old English-born right-back had been found dead in his swimming pool at home in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada, according to Greek news reports on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that George has sadly passed away. As a family we are in shock at this terrible loss. We ask please that the media respect our privacy at this time," said a family statement.

Greece's Super League and several clubs expressed their condolences.

State tv ERT reported that the player was "at the bottom of the pool" and a bottle of alcohol was found at the scene.

ANA said Baldock's wife, who is abroad, alerted the owner of the residence after unsuccessfully trying to reach the player on the phone.

Police cars and an ambulance were outside the building and a coroner was called to examine the body, ERT said.

Baldock had joined Panathinaikos in May after a seven-year spell with Sheffield United, relegated from the English Premier League to the Championship last season.

Of Greek origin through his father, he was called up by the Greek national team in 2022.

He had 12 caps, but had not been selected for the team's Nations League match against England at Wembley on Thursday because of to injury, ERT said.

"Baldock had featured for Panathinaikos in a 0-0 draw with Olympiacos in a Greek Super League match on Sunday where he played for 75 minutes.