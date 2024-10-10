Open Menu

Greek International Baldock, Dead At 31: Family

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Greek international Baldock, dead at 31: family

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Panathinaikos and Greece international footballer George Baldock has died, his family confirmed Thursday.

The 31-year-old English-born right-back had been found dead in his swimming pool at home in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada, according to Greek news reports on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that George has sadly passed away. As a family we are in shock at this terrible loss. We ask please that the media respect our privacy at this time," said a family statement.

Greece's Super League and several clubs expressed their condolences.

State tv ERT reported that the player was "at the bottom of the pool" and a bottle of alcohol was found at the scene.

ANA said Baldock's wife, who is abroad, alerted the owner of the residence after unsuccessfully trying to reach the player on the phone.

Police cars and an ambulance were outside the building and a coroner was called to examine the body, ERT said.

Baldock had joined Panathinaikos in May after a seven-year spell with Sheffield United, relegated from the English Premier League to the Championship last season.

Of Greek origin through his father, he was called up by the Greek national team in 2022.

He had 12 caps, but had not been selected for the team's Nations League match against England at Wembley on Thursday because of to injury, ERT said.

"Baldock had featured for Panathinaikos in a 0-0 draw with Olympiacos in a Greek Super League match on Sunday where he played for 75 minutes.

Related Topics

Dead Police Died Wife Athens George Sheffield Greece May Sunday Family Media TV From Premier League

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

3 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

16 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

16 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

18 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

18 hours ago
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

20 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

20 hours ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

20 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

20 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

21 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From World