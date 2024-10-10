Greek International Baldock, Dead At 31: Family
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Panathinaikos and Greece international footballer George Baldock has died, his family confirmed Thursday.
The 31-year-old English-born right-back had been found dead in his swimming pool at home in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada, according to Greek news reports on Wednesday.
"We can confirm that George has sadly passed away. As a family we are in shock at this terrible loss. We ask please that the media respect our privacy at this time," said a family statement.
Greece's Super League and several clubs expressed their condolences.
State tv ERT reported that the player was "at the bottom of the pool" and a bottle of alcohol was found at the scene.
ANA said Baldock's wife, who is abroad, alerted the owner of the residence after unsuccessfully trying to reach the player on the phone.
Police cars and an ambulance were outside the building and a coroner was called to examine the body, ERT said.
Baldock had joined Panathinaikos in May after a seven-year spell with Sheffield United, relegated from the English Premier League to the Championship last season.
Of Greek origin through his father, he was called up by the Greek national team in 2022.
He had 12 caps, but had not been selected for the team's Nations League match against England at Wembley on Thursday because of to injury, ERT said.
"Baldock had featured for Panathinaikos in a 0-0 draw with Olympiacos in a Greek Super League match on Sunday where he played for 75 minutes.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
More Stories From World
-
Experts outline AI applications at Saudi Falcons, Hunting Exhibition1 minute ago
-
US warns Israel not to repeat Gaza destruction in Lebanon1 minute ago
-
Mumbai mourns Indian industrialist Ratan Tata11 minutes ago
-
Saudi Falcons Club, King Saud University sign Memorandum of Cooperation41 minutes ago
-
Indian tycoon Ratan Tata dies at 8651 minutes ago
-
Mets advance on Lindor grand slam, Yankees and Tigers win1 hour ago
-
Home is far away for Madagascar in AFCON qualifying1 hour ago
-
Youth facing unprecedented wave of violence, UN envoy warns1 hour ago
-
Trump rules out second US presidential debate with Harris1 hour ago
-
EU talks deportation hubs to stem migration1 hour ago
-
Lindor powers Mets past Phillies into NL Championship Series2 hours ago
-
'Sleeper agent' bots on X fuel US election misinformation, study says2 hours ago