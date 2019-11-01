UrduPoint.com
Greek Island Refuses To Allow Vessel With Undocumented Migrants To Disembark - Reports

A passenger ferry carrying 40 irregular migrants was prevented on Friday from landing on the Greek island of Leros in the Aegean sea by residents and officials, Kathimerini newspaper reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) A passenger ferry carrying 40 irregular migrants was prevented on Friday from landing on the Greek island of Leros in the Aegean sea by residents and officials, Kathimerini newspaper reported.

The island's mayor, Michalis Kolias, is said to have been protesting against moving more migrants to the island due to the overextension of the current facilities, allegedly holding approximately 3,000 people, despite being designed to support only 800.

The vessel has changed its course to the island of Kos, according to the news outlet.

Greece has been hardest hit by the ongoing migrant crisis as it struggles to provide adequate lodging and living conditions for all newcomers.

More Stories From World

