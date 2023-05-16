Greek island villages say they are being left to die

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

They may live in a tourist paradise, but many villagers on Greek islands despair of a central government they say does little for them

Karpathos, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ):

"We are second-class citizens," said retired sailor Manolis Melaisis, sitting outside a cafe in Diafani on the island of Karpathos.

"No doctor stays here for more than a year. There is no pharmacy and soon there will be no school either," he said.

Although it is the second-largest island in the Dodecanese group after Rhodes, Karpathos has only two ferries a week to Athens.

In the hillside village of Olymbos, the leaflets for Sunday's national election lie on the counter of Sofia Chatzipapa's cafe.

"MPs, the prime minister and the president have all passed through here admiring our beautiful village," scoffed the woman in her 70s, who wears the island's traditional embroidered black dress and headscarf.

"They take pictures. Then once they're back in Athens, they forget about us and our problems," she said.

As well as no pharmacy, Diafani -- which has about 200 permanent residents but draws thousands of tourists in summer -- also lacks a bank, post office or petrol station.

The only road to the island capital of Pigadia is winding and strewn with stones.