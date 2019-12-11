Greek islands protest at expanded migrant camp plans

Officials and staff on the three Greek islands hosting the country's largest migrant camps staged a walkout Wednesday to reject plans for larger facilities, ramping up an ongoing dispute with Athens

In a joint statement, the local municipalities demanded "no additional facilities on Lesbos, Chios and Samos, effective guarding of maritime borders, and the immediate and mass (removal)" of thousands of asylum-seekers from the islands, state agency ANA said.

Municipal offices on the island were shuttered Wednesday in protest at the government plans, the Northern Aegean regional governor's office said.

"This is a first reaction," the regional governor, Constantinos Moutzouris, told a news conference on Lesbos.

"There is no plan to deal with the situation and I think we should react," he said, adding that nearly 500 asylum-seekers had arrived from neighbouring Turkey over the past day.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's government last month announced the closing of the three most overpopulated camps on the islands of Lesbos, Samos and Chios, and their replacement by closed structures.

But local authorities say they had not been forewarned that the new camps would be expanded, with a capacity of at least 5,000 on each island.

A mayor on Lesbos, where there are 17,000 people in a camp built to handle 2,800, has threatened to resign over the issue.

The camp of Chios is overflowing with nearly 6,000 people -- many of whom are camping in nearby olive groves -- as it was only built to handle 1,000.

"We want the camp to close," said Michalis Koutsaradis, a local olive farmer in his fifties.

"The migrants cut down olive branches to build fires. Our fields are ruined with all the waste from the camp," he told AFP.

According to government figures, there are over 40,000 asylum-seekers on five islands facing Turkey -- Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos -- in addition to over 20,000 people in camps on the mainland, which are nearly full or already past capacity.