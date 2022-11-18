Greek, Israeli Defense Chiefs Agree to Bolster Strategic Ties

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos and his Israeli counterpart, Benny Gantz, reaffirmed on Friday the strategic significance of a strong military bond between their nations.

"Today we had the opportunity to reaffirm our common goal and desire to expand and deepen the strategic defense partnership between Greece and Israel, which has advanced to an extremely high level in recent years," Panagiotopoulos said at a joint press conference after the meeting in Athens.

The outgoing Israeli defense minister arrived in Greece on Thursday to discuss security in the Eastern Mediterranean and the conflict in Ukraine with the Greek defense chief. Panagiotopoulos praised Israel and Lebanon for reaching an unprecedented pact in a dispute over their maritime borders last month.