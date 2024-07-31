Greek Journalist's Murder Trial Ends Without Convictions
Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 09:42 PM
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A Greek court on Wednesday acquitted two men held over the 2021 murder of a prominent investigative journalist, a case that sparked widespread concern about press freedom in the country.
Giorgos Karaivaz, 52, was gunned down in broad daylight in April 2021 outside his home in an Athens suburb by two men on a motorcycle.
Reading out the verdict, presiding judge Andreas Lilos said the two brothers on trial, Ioannis and Efstratios Lalas, were "innocent" of the charges.
Charged with voluntary homicide as suspected hitmen carrying out a contract against Karaivaz, the pair were acquitted on lack of evidence, he added.
"We respect the verdict," Karaivaz's sister told reporters outside the court.
"We will await however, we have patience and we will await for the (perpetrators and those who hired them) to be found," she said.
Ioannis Lalas will remain under police custody and will go on trial in September in connection with another murder.
Defence lawyer Souli Stavri said Karaivaz was killed as part of an ongoing war between crime families.
She said that overall there were "thirty murders that have yet to be solved", citing "a cycle of blood and blackmail".
Karaivaz's assassination was a major contributing factor in press freedom NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF) placing Greece in last place among EU states in its annual press freedom report.
The RSF 2024 report published in May puts Greece in 88th place out of 180 countries, behind EU partners Hungary and Poland.
RSF's head for the European Union and Balkans, Pavol Szalai, called Wednesday's verdict "a sad week of impunity for crimes committed against Greek journalists".
