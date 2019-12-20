The Greek justice minister has authorized the decision to extradite to France Russian national Alexander Vinnik, who has been detained in Greece since 2017 and is wanted by the US, France and Russia, Vinnik's lawyer told Sputnik on Friday, expressing intention to appeal the decision

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The Greek justice minister has authorized the decision to extradite to France Russian national Alexander Vinnik, who has been detained in Greece since 2017 and is wanted by the US, France and Russia, Vinnik's lawyer told Sputnik on Friday, expressing intention to appeal the decision.

"According to our information, the justice minister has signed the decision about Alexander's extradition to France. We have not seen this document yet, but it has been submitted to prison officials. Lawyers have visited the justice minister, and he has confirmed signing such a document," Timofey Musatov said.

According to Musatov, this is the final stage of extradition issues examination.

"We will appeal this decision. As of today, we have information that this decision has been made. We do not know when he has signed it. We have been told about it today," Musatov said, adding that the appeal procedure will not take long.

Vinnik was detained in Greece in July 2017 at the request of the US on various charges, including laundering $4 billion through a cryptocurrency trading platform. France accuses Vinnik of committing cybercrimes, including money laundering as well. Meanwhile, his lawyers believe France seeks Vinnik's extradition in order to transport him to the US afterwards.