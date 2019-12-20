UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Justice Minister Authorizes Russian National Vinnik's Extradition To France - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:50 PM

Greek Justice Minister Authorizes Russian National Vinnik's Extradition to France - Lawyer

The Greek justice minister has authorized the decision to extradite to France Russian national Alexander Vinnik, who has been detained in Greece since 2017 and is wanted by the US, France and Russia, Vinnik's lawyer told Sputnik on Friday, expressing intention to appeal the decision

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The Greek justice minister has authorized the decision to extradite to France Russian national Alexander Vinnik, who has been detained in Greece since 2017 and is wanted by the US, France and Russia, Vinnik's lawyer told Sputnik on Friday, expressing intention to appeal the decision.

"According to our information, the justice minister has signed the decision about Alexander's extradition to France. We have not seen this document yet, but it has been submitted to prison officials. Lawyers have visited the justice minister, and he has confirmed signing such a document," Timofey Musatov said.

According to Musatov, this is the final stage of extradition issues examination.

"We will appeal this decision. As of today, we have information that this decision has been made. We do not know when he has signed it. We have been told about it today," Musatov said, adding that the appeal procedure will not take long.

Vinnik was detained in Greece in July 2017 at the request of the US on various charges, including laundering $4 billion through a cryptocurrency trading platform. France accuses Vinnik of committing cybercrimes, including money laundering as well. Meanwhile, his lawyers believe France seeks Vinnik's extradition in order to transport him to the US afterwards.

Related Topics

Russia Lawyers France Greece Cryptocurrency Money July 2017 Billion

Recent Stories

Earthquake of small magnitude hits Lahore

1 minute ago

Vietnamese tanker captain jailed over Shell oil th ..

8 minutes ago

Jaishankar cancels meeting with US lawmakers due t ..

23 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani slams 'irrational' US nuclear deal ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) hails passage o ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner (DC) addresses seminar on olde ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.