The Greek justice minister has authorized the decision to extradite to France Russian national Alexander Vinnik, who has been detained in Greece since 2017 and is wanted by the US, France and Russia, Vinnik's lawyer told Sputnik on Friday, expressing intention to appeal the decision

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The Greek justice minister has authorized the decision to extradite to France Russian national Alexander Vinnik, who has been detained in Greece since 2017 and is wanted by the US, France and Russia , Vinnik's lawyer told Sputnik on Friday, expressing intention to appeal the decision.

"According to our information, the justice minister has signed the decision about Alexander's extradition to France. We have not seen this document yet, but it has been submitted to prison officials. Lawyers have visited the justice minister, and he has confirmed signing such a document," Timofey Musatov said.

According to Musatov, this is the final stage of extradition issues examination.

"We will appeal this decision. As of today, we have information that this decision has been made. We do not know when he has signed it. We have been told about it today," Musatov said, adding that the appeal procedure will not take long.

Musatov added that Vinnik had started a hunger strike upon learning that he would be extradited.

Vinnik, who already went on a hunger strike but ceased it after over 100 days in order to be capable of taking part in the trial, said he had no intention to terminate his hunger strike this time.

"I have decided to go on hunger strike because the Greek minister of justice has issued a warrant that will destroy me the decision to extradite me to France, to America.

So I have decided to start a hunger strike in an act of protest. So that if I am eventually sent to America they would not get me alive. Either victory or death. That is all. Not like the previous time," Vinnik said in an address, the recording of which was obtained by Sputnik.

The Russian Embassy in Greece confirmed to Sputnik that the Greek justice minister had authorized Vinnik's extradition to France. The embassy expressed regret that Greece had ignored Russia's demands to extradite Vinnik to his home country instead.

"We have studied the decision of the Greek minister of justice, defining the priority of enforcement of the Greek courts' previous rulings on extraditing Russian national Vinnik to Russia, France and the United States. As the first stage, Vinnik will be extradited to France. Moscow has been informed about this. We regret that the reasoned request of the Office of the Russian Prosecutor General for Vinnik's priority extradition to the country of his nationality has been ignored," a representative of the embassy said.

Vinnik was detained in Greece in July 2017 at the request of the US on various charges, including laundering $4 billion through a cryptocurrency trading platform. France accuses Vinnik of committing cybercrimes, including money laundering as well. Meanwhile, his lawyers believe France seeks Vinnik's extradition in order to transport him to the US afterwards.