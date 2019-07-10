UrduPoint.com
Greek Leftist Politician Says Expects No Policy Change From New Greek Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 10:37 PM

The new Greek government is highly unlikely to change the country's political course and will probably keep its predecessor's austerity measures, Lefteris Nikolaou-Alavanos, a European Parliament member from the Communist Party of Greece, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The new Greek government is highly unlikely to change the country's political course and will probably keep its predecessor's austerity measures, Lefteris Nikolaou-Alavanos, a European Parliament member from the Communist Party of Greece, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

In the Sunday snap general election, the Syriza ruling party was defeated by the conservative New Democracy party, headed by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, that gained around 40 percent of the vote. Earlier on Wednesday, the new government held its first meeting.

"The next day has come already. The fairy-tale of 'post-memorandum era,' of 'just and viable development for all' or 'development with prosperity' has nothing to do with the daily lives of the Greek people.

Because the government change has not brought a policy change. In all the ceremonies of ministry hand-over the ministers of the ND government praised the 'work of the previous ministers' as a 'strong heritage' upon which they will continue to build," Nikolaou-Alavanos said, referring to the memorandums on strong austerity measures.

He pointed out that on July 8, the Eurogroup checked whether the new government would be committed to the agreements, signed by the previous cabinet.

From 2009-2018, Greece was confronted with a severe debt crisis, which forced the government to introduce austerity measures that were often criticized by the opposition.

