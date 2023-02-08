Greek Leftists Urge EU to Drop Embargo on Quake-Hit Syria

The far-left Greek Communist Party urged the European Union on Wednesday to scrap restrictions on cash and equipment flows to Syria as it struggles to respond to a massive quake that killed over 1,200 people and left thousands more homeless

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The far-left Greek Communist Party urged the European Union on Wednesday to scrap restrictions on cash and equipment flows to Syria as it struggles to respond to a massive quake that killed over 1,200 people and left thousands more homeless.

Kostas Papadakis and Lefteris Nikolaou-Alavanos, members of the European Parliament, said in an open letter to the president of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen that the "unacceptable embargo" should be lifted to ensure unfettered humanitarian assistance.

"The people of Syria are in dire need of immediate humanitarian aid, basic materials and medicines. But the EU-US-NATO embargo, which has accompanied their long-term intervention.

.., continues despite the devastating earthquake and stands in the way of solidarity," the letter shared by the affiliated 902.gr news website says.

Fateh Jamous, the leader of Syria's Communist Labor Party, told Sputnik that the position of fellow Greek Communists was "honorable and principled" because they had risen above politics at a time when common people in Syria were at their most vulnerable.

Greece has pledged support for Turkey, which was also hit by the 7.8-magnitude quake, but stopped short of offering assistance to Syria, with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis saying this was a "delicate and complicated" matter because the Syrian government was under EU sanctions.