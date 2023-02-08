UrduPoint.com

Greek Leftists Urge EU To Drop Embargo On Quake-Hit Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Greek Leftists Urge EU to Drop Embargo on Quake-Hit Syria

The far-left Greek Communist Party urged the European Union on Wednesday to scrap restrictions on cash and equipment flows to Syria as it struggles to respond to a massive quake that killed over 1,200 people and left thousands more homeless

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The far-left Greek Communist Party urged the European Union on Wednesday to scrap restrictions on cash and equipment flows to Syria as it struggles to respond to a massive quake that killed over 1,200 people and left thousands more homeless.

Kostas Papadakis and Lefteris Nikolaou-Alavanos, members of the European Parliament, said in an open letter to the president of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen that the "unacceptable embargo" should be lifted to ensure unfettered humanitarian assistance.

"The people of Syria are in dire need of immediate humanitarian aid, basic materials and medicines. But the EU-US-NATO embargo, which has accompanied their long-term intervention.

.., continues despite the devastating earthquake and stands in the way of solidarity," the letter shared by the affiliated 902.gr news website says.

Fateh Jamous, the leader of Syria's Communist Labor Party, told Sputnik that the position of fellow Greek Communists was "honorable and principled" because they had risen above politics at a time when common people in Syria were at their most vulnerable.

Greece has pledged support for Turkey, which was also hit by the 7.8-magnitude quake, but stopped short of offering assistance to Syria, with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis saying this was a "delicate and complicated" matter because the Syrian government was under EU sanctions.

Related Topics

Earthquake Prime Minister Syria Turkey Parliament European Union Government

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ over being called ‘nepo baby’

9 minutes ago
 Pak-Australian ties to be cemented further in agri ..

Pak-Australian ties to be cemented further in agri research: Australian High Com ..

52 seconds ago
 Turkey Received Help, Support From More Than 60 Co ..

Turkey Received Help, Support From More Than 60 Countries - Erdogan

2 minutes ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq visits LU hospi ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq visits LU hospital, reviews treatment facilit ..

22 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's Former President Interrogated Over Mon ..

Sri Lanka's Former President Interrogated Over Money Found at His Office - Polic ..

22 minutes ago
 Dar commends services of Member (Admn)

Dar commends services of Member (Admn)

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.