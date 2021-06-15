UrduPoint.com
Greek, Lithuanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Neighbors' Nuclear Plants, Illegal Migration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 10:50 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The Greek and Lithuanian foreign ministers met in Vilnius on Tuesday to talk about common concerns that range from nuclear power plants near their borders to illegal migration.

Greece's Nikos Dendias said at a press conference he attended together with Lithuania's Gabrielius Landsbergis that the two EU members considered getting Brussels involved in their respective disputes with Turkey and Belarus.

"Both cases have to do with Russian technology and we would like to address it together. To see how nuclear plants go with the EU and can be built in a way that saves us if there is an accident in the neighboring countries," he said.

Greece has taken an issue with the Akkuyu power plant, Turkey's first such project, arguing that it poses a security threat to the Eastern Mediterranean. Another Rosatom-led project, in Belarus' Astravets, close to the Lithuanian border, was given a test run last year.

Dendias said that Greece and Lithuania had no issues that separated them but shared "many things that tie us together." He named threats of illegal migration from Turkey and Belarus and the recent diversion of a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius as some of the topics they would tackle together.

