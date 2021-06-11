Greek Man Dies a Day After Receiving AstraZeneca Shot - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) A 40-year-old man has died the next day after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot in Greece, media reported on Friday.

According to the Naftemporiki newspaper, the 40-year-old was found dead at his home in an Athens suburb on Tuesday.

Reportedly, he stopped picking up the phone nearly a day prior. The man was vaccinated on Monday.

The exact cause of the death is yet to be determined by coroners.

So far, Greece has confirmed only two deaths related to vaccinations. On May 31, a 44-year-old woman died after getting the AstraZeneca injection. Additionally, five cases of blood clotting have been reported as of late May, including a fatal one.