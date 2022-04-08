Greek man goes on trial for killing British wife

A Greek man went on trial Friday for allegedly killing his British wife and the family dog nearly a year ago and trying to pass it off as a robbery

Athens, April 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :A Greek man went on trial Friday for allegedly killing his British wife and the family dog nearly a year ago and trying to pass it off as a robbery.

Liverpool-born Caroline Crouch, 20, had been found dead on May 11 in the attic of the couple's home in Glyka Nera, a semi-rural suburb northeast of Athens.

She was suffocated on a bed next to her 11-month baby girl, authorities said.

Her husband of less than two years, Babis Anagnostopoulos -- a 33-year-old helicopter pilot -- told police that three men had broken into the house, tying him up and killing his wife before making off with 15,000 Euros ($18,000) in cash and other valuables.

He also alleged the robbers killed the family dog, which was found hanged from a staircase.

Anagnostopoulos' lawyer on Friday requested a postponement owing to a scheduling problem and the trial was adjourned to April 12.

Greece's police minister Michalis Chrysohoidis said at the time he was shocked by the "barbarity" of the crime and police posted 300,000-euro reward for information on the perpetrators.

But police were unable to find any trace of the gang.

Anagnostopoulos stuck to his story for over a month, giving regular statements to the media as authorities slowly built a case against him.

A few days after the murder, he was filmed at his wife's funeral on the island of Alonissos, where Crouch grew up, embracing her distraught mother and later standing over her grave, cradling their daughter.

Greek media reported his eulogy in which he said Crouch "brought joy to the world." "Take care of the people who love you," he told those present.

He was eventually arrested in June 2021 on Alonissos, where he was attending a memorial service for his slain wife.

Police said he confessed several hours later.

Anagnostopoulos admitted suffocating his wife as she slept, but claimed she was violent and denied the crime was premeditated, police said.

The couple's daughter has been placed in the care of Crouch's British father and Philippines-born mother in Alonissos.

Anagnostopoulos faces a 25-year prison sentence for killing his wife, plus a separate maximum 10-year-sentence for killing the family dog.