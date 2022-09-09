Greek Media Blasts Late Queen Elizabeth II Over Execution of Cypriot Rebels in 1956

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Greek news portal militaire.gr on Friday criticized late Queen Elizabeth II, who, shortly after her accession to the throne, gave her consent to the execution of young Cypriot independence fighters despite appeals from around the world for their pardon.

Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral castle in Scotland aged 96, the royal family said in a statement released on Thursday. Her eldest son, Charles III, will officially become King on Saturday.

"At 32 years old, she refused the worldwide appeals to grant clemency to Cypriot teenagers who were fighting for the Freedom of their Homeland," the portal quoted the speech by the late General and defender of Nicosia in 1974, Dimitris Aleuromageiros.

In 1956, nine young people related to anti-British Greek Cypriot nationalist paramilitary organization, National Organisation of Cypriot Fighters (EOKA), were hanged with their plea to the Queen for the pardon unanswered despite world-wide resonance, the report said.

From 1955 to 1959, the EOKA waged a guerrilla war against British colonial rule that destabilized the island nation, divided the Greek and Turkish Cypriots and caused thousands of casualties. Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in 1952.