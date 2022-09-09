UrduPoint.com

Greek Media Blasts Late Queen Elizabeth II Over Execution Of Cypriot Rebels In 1956

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Greek Media Blasts Late Queen Elizabeth II Over Execution of Cypriot Rebels in 1956

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Greek news portal militaire.gr on Friday criticized late Queen Elizabeth II, who, shortly after her accession to the throne, gave her consent to the execution of young Cypriot independence fighters despite appeals from around the world for their pardon.

Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral castle in Scotland aged 96, the royal family said in a statement released on Thursday. Her eldest son, Charles III, will officially become King on Saturday.

"At 32 years old, she refused the worldwide appeals to grant clemency to Cypriot teenagers who were fighting for the Freedom of their Homeland," the portal quoted the speech by the late General and defender of Nicosia in 1974, Dimitris Aleuromageiros.

In 1956, nine young people related to anti-British Greek Cypriot nationalist paramilitary organization, National Organisation of Cypriot Fighters (EOKA), were hanged with their plea to the Queen for the pardon unanswered despite world-wide resonance, the report said.

From 1955 to 1959, the EOKA waged a guerrilla war against British colonial rule that destabilized the island nation, divided the Greek and Turkish Cypriots and caused thousands of casualties. Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in 1952.

Related Topics

World Died Young Nicosia Independence Family From

Recent Stories

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devast ..

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devastating floods: UN Chief

18 minutes ago
 Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

3 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

3 hours ago
 Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 Worl ..

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
 FM urges int’l community to address state-sponso ..

FM urges int’l community to address state-sponsored terrorism

3 hours ago
 UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood ..

UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood victims

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.