Greek Media Shocked By Video Of Russian Prisoners Tortured In Ukraine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Greek Media Shocked by Video of Russian Prisoners Tortured in Ukraine - Reports

Greek media are shocked by footage of captured Russian soldiers tortured and shot at by Ukrainian nationalists in the Kharkiv region

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Greek media are shocked by footage of captured Russian soldiers tortured and shot at by Ukrainian nationalists in the Kharkiv region.

Last week, video of Ukrainian nationalists abusing captive Russians went viral, receiving thousands of views and reposts. Ukrainian soldiers were shown shooting beaten up prisoners in the leg and leaving them without medical assistance. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the footage was made at a military base of Ukrainian nationalists near Kharkiv.

The video was later published by the Greek mainstream media. Greek newspaper Ta Nea described the footage of naked and tied-up men being shot while standing on their knees by the Ukrainian forces as horrifying. The Parapolitika newspaper suggests that the video was shot by members of the right-wing extremist Azov battalion, while the newsbreak.

gr website considers the footage to be evidence of war crimes and psychological warfare.

The militaire.gr website has noted the silence of Western media outlets when it comes to war crimes perpetrated by the Ukrainian military.

Meanwhile, Greece's major tv channels have not yet reported on the torture.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

>