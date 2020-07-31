Greek migrant camp virus lockdown extended by a month

Greece on Friday announced another extension to the end of August of a controversial coronavirus lockdown on its overcrowded migrant camps as infections in the country pick up

The lockdown on camps introduced in March will now be extended until August 31 "to prevent the emergence and dispersal of coronavirus cases," the migration ministry said in a statement.

Greece, with 203 coronavirus deaths, has so far not been as badly hit as many other European countries -- and there have been no deaths in the migrant camps.

But the presence of more than 26,000 asylum seekers on the five Aegean islands -- in camps with capacity of under 6,100 -- has caused major friction with local communities.

The reopening of Greek airports and borders to tourism, accompanied by the removal of lockdown restrictions for the general population, has led to an increase in cases.

Since July 1, there have been over 340 confirmed infections among nearly 1.3 million incoming travellers, the civil protection agency said Tuesday.

Greece on Tuesday said it was making masks compulsory again in shops and public services in response.