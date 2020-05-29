UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Migration Ministry Refutes Claims On Mishandling Of New Migrant Facility - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:23 PM

Greek Migration Ministry Refutes Claims on Mishandling of New Migrant Facility - Reports

The Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum refuted on Friday an international organization's recent report that accused the ministry of financially mismanaging the construction of a migrant facility in the village of Malakasa, located near the capital of Athens, and mishandling its overall policy on migration, the Ekathimerini daily reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum refuted on Friday an international organization's recent report that accused the ministry of financially mismanaging the construction of a migrant facility in the village of Malakasa, located near the capital of Athens, and mishandling its overall policy on migration, the Ekathimerini daily reported.

On Wednesday, the Greek media outlet said it had acquired a leaked confidential report by the international organization, without specifying its name, that claimed the country's Migration Ministry overpriced the construction of the new reception facility in Malakasa. It went on to further accuse the ministry of failing to create a competent administrative structure and of transferring migrants to the mainland amid the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in an inefficient response to the migration crisis.

The ministry, in turn, said it had "no knowledge" of the report, according to the newspaper.

As for the claims about the Malakasa migrant facility, the Greek Migration and Asylum Ministry said, as cited by the media outlet, that the construction of the temporary camp had cost 23 percent less than the corresponding project under the previous administration, considering additional costs and the fact that it was being built amid a pandemic.

According to the ministry, "it is natural" to have differences with international organizations when it comes to the refugee crisis.

There are about 43,000 migrants in the camps, which have the capacity for 6,000, on the Lesbos, Chios and Samos islands. They have limited access to food and health care, and deplorable sanitary conditions. Notably, the current situation in the Greek migrant camps is among the worst in the world.

Related Topics

World Athens Media Refugee (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Educational Institutions to remain closed in Sindh ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 29 May 2020

2 minutes ago

Dr. Zafar Mirza says Coronavirus cases will increa ..

11 minutes ago

Section 144 in Dera, banning bathing in river, can ..

2 minutes ago

Protesters Torch Minneapolis Police Precinct on Th ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Forces Spot US Bombers Over Baltic, Black ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.